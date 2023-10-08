Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

08 October 2023 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

It’s been a scorching few days here in South Africa, and over in France the Springboks have been feeling the heat too. In today’s edition, we reveal how the squad cooled off in the Mediterranean this week as they waited to hear their fate in the competition following last night’s match between Ireland and Scotland.

Our lead story details how parliament CEO Xolile George was quietly given a salary hike of almost 70%, taking his annual earnings to a whopping R4.4m.

We also bring you new details of a midnight scramble to sign off on the 'irregular' R5bn UIF deal.

Our top story in Business Times is how the race to rescue embattled sugar group Tongaat Hulett is intensifying as the owner of Illovo has stepped into the bidding fray.

You can also read an in-depth analysis on how the Judicial Service Commission’s historic task was set back this week when it failed to make key appointments.

Wishing you a great day of reading.

Van Rooyen, Leshabane appointments ‘a ploy to stymie Magashule’

The appointment of alleged state capture enabler and former finance minister Des van Rooyen to a board of a Gauteng government agency this week is ...
News
10 hours ago

Zibi’s party urges ‘clever blacks’ to rise

Former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi Rise Mzansi is proving to be a new home for young, black middle-class who are despondent by the country’s ...
News
10 hours ago

Midnight scramble to sign off on ‘irregular’ R5bn UIF deal

Senior officials of the labour department and its Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) scrambled on a Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday ...
News
10 hours ago

Boks take training break to relax with WAGS in south of France

While the bedbugs were biting in Paris, in the south the Springboks took to the salty waters of the Mediterranean before they started preparations ...
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

Putting Unisa under administration is ‘not necessary, may disrupt students’

The University of South Africa says being put under administration “may only serve to harm the university” and that students should be given the ...
News
10 hours ago

Kusile corruption case in limbo

The fate of one of South Africa’s biggest state capture cases rests in the hands of a Mpumalanga magistrate who will decide if the fraud, corruption ...
News
10 hours ago

How Tshwane’s municipal workers’ strike turned into a hustle for unemployed residents

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That's the view of several Pretoria residents who have used the devastating three-month municipal strike ...
News
10 hours ago

Top gang suspect goes from Constantia pad to holding cell

Alleged 28s leader Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson might finally be tripped up by charges of car theft
News
10 hours ago

Suburbanites caught in zama zama crossfire

The community of Primrose and surrounding areas has described the fear they face almost on a daily basis caused by turf wars among illegal miners who ...
News
10 hours ago

‘Friend or fraud?’ Mystery man behind energy indaba

Industry stakeholders are concerned the involvement of NJ Ayuk in African Energy Week will detract from its aim of promoting good governance
News
10 hours ago

SA authors’ books ‘stolen’ to train AI bots

Books by Nobel Prize winner Nadine Godimer, Zakes Mda and other SA authors were allegedly “stolen” to help artificial intelligence to churn out text ...
News
10 hours ago

Official ‘like’ for KZN cop’s WhatsApp initiative

WO Sabelo Xaba of Umlazi wins provincial commissioner’s special award for WhatsApp group that shares vital information
News
10 hours ago

‘It was strange to suddenly be out of prison’: Wrongly jailed for half a lifetime

George Robertson was 22 when he was locked up for murder — 19 years later he is free, his conviction quashed
News
10 hours ago
