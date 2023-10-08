Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
It’s been a scorching few days here in South Africa, and over in France the Springboks have been feeling the heat too. In today’s edition, we reveal how the squad cooled off in the Mediterranean this week as they waited to hear their fate in the competition following last night’s match between Ireland and Scotland.
Our lead story details how parliament CEO Xolile George was quietly given a salary hike of almost 70%, taking his annual earnings to a whopping R4.4m.
We also bring you new details of a midnight scramble to sign off on the 'irregular' R5bn UIF deal.
Our top story in Business Times is how the race to rescue embattled sugar group Tongaat Hulett is intensifying as the owner of Illovo has stepped into the bidding fray.
You can also read an in-depth analysis on how the Judicial Service Commission’s historic task was set back this week when it failed to make key appointments.
Wishing you a great day of reading.
