Dumping the ANC might be the easy part
Ending the ANC’s absolute majority in the coming elections is likely to be the easy part, compared with what follows
22 December 2023 - 00:01
Next year’s elections have been touted as a watershed for our country and its politics. At the heart of the excitement is the presumption that the poll will oust the ANC after 30 years in office, presumably taking us to a new beginning of progress, an end to corruption and much better governance generally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.