Deserted R350m museum hosts one party and a funeral
The award-winning building in eThekwini is yet to host an exhibition, seven years after opening
05 November 2023 - 00:00
eThekwini's R350m award-winning museum, touted as a one-of-a-kind hub to document the sociopolitical history of Cato Manor, has become a costly white elephant, say ratepayers and stakeholders. ..
