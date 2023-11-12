Bitter feud divides Phala Phala ‘homeboys’
Petrus Muhekeni says his cousin Errki Shikongo, also implicated, is living in a Namibian town, driving around in his golden Ford Ranger
12 November 2023 - 00:00
Three weeks ago, a prime suspect in the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was driving around northern Namibia in a flashy, golden Ford Ranger he allegedly bought with his share of the stolen $580,000. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.