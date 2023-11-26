NSRI flummoxed by year-long delay
Gqeberha blocks life-saving buoys from its beaches
The pink devices supplied by the NSRI have saved about 160 people from drowning so far — but Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has ‘concerns’ about them
26 November 2023 - 00:00
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro — which controls beaches spanning about 40km — is blocking the rollout of NSRI rescue buoys that have saved almost 160 lives countrywide...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.