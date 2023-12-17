Senior eThekwini official in hot water over ANC conference venue deal
Sipho Cele stands accused of plotting with party leaders to gain access to the ICC under false pretences
17 December 2023 - 00:00
A senior official in the eThekwini municipality made a payment commitment on behalf of the metro to book the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) in what has now been exposed as a scheme to help the ANC secure the venue...
