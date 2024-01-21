News

How toiletries kick-started a matric miracle for deaf kids

How a school for the deaf went from a matric pass rate of 0% to 67% in a year that changed lives forever

21 January 2024 - 00:05

It started with something as simple as toiletries...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. It took a village to raise KZN school to be the most improved in the country News
  2. Cape Town’s holiday gain is Durban’s pain — again News
  3. ANC bigwigs take on Jacob Zuma and MK Party Politics
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. Cape Town teen's story snapped up by LA film company News

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted