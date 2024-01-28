How a small tourist town’s residents collaborated to beat load-shedding
Free State hamlet’s unique deal with Eskom delivers its inhabitants from load-shedding
28 January 2024 - 00:00
Residents of the tourist hamlet of Clarens in the Free State are living a life most South Africans can only dream of. The town hasn’t had load-shedding for eight weeks. And it doesn’t plan on bringing it back anytime soon...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.