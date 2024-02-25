SA expat’s heroic Ukraine bus rescue brings him a new ‘adopted family’
Living in the Netherlands made Johan Oldenburg identify with refugees because of his own immigrant backstory
25 February 2024 - 00:00
Two years after rescuing 52 women and children from Ukraine, former South African Johan Oldenburg continues to support his “adopted family”. He has helped many of them to find jobs, and even employs two at his home in Utrecht in the Netherlands...
