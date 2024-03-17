Historic Cape homestead ‘left to go to rack and ruin by tourism concession owners’
Local heritage society accuses concession holders of using SANParks site as a ‘private retreat’
17 March 2024 - 00:00
Things have not always gone smoothly at the historic Ratelrivier farm in the Agulhas National Park — first an abused slave put a curse on it, then it was rocked by a scandalous murder of passion, and now it is at the centre of an eviction battle pitting SANParks against the tourism concession holders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.