A decade later Free State housing project remains in limbo and is R375m over budget
Contractor claimed R7.3m for 'standing time' during Covid and R2m for strike
31 March 2024 - 00:00
In one of South Africa's most-delayed and over-budget housing projects, a Free State development for low-income homes which began almost two decades ago remains incomplete, with the budget soaring from R110m to R485m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.