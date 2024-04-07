Lawyers equal judges in race for ConCourt post
JSC will on Monday interview four candidates in a round of interviews the likes of which has not been seen in at least a decade
07 April 2024 - 00:00
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will on Monday interview four candidates for one post on the Constitutional Court, in a round of interviews where — for the first time in a decade at least — half of the candidates are not judges. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.