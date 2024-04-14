More doubts over Canal+ takeover
MultiChoice chair Imtiaz Patel's decision to hold off retirement divides board
14 April 2024 - 00:04
As French broadcaster Canal+ intensifies its plans to take over MultiChoice, board ructions have emerged at Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator over a last-minute U-turn by chair Imtiaz Patel, who has put his retirement on hold to oversee the multibillion-rand transaction...
