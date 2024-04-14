News

Township fire victims turn disaster into solar-powered solution

Township entrepreneurs asked to exhibit at global event

14 April 2024 - 00:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

A township youth injured in a fire that almost destroyed his home has bounced back to invent a portable power solution to help others avoid a similar fate...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Free State man offers to build (wire) bakkies for Eskom News
  2. Motorist killed on ‘road to hell’ as contractor pulls out of project owing to ... News
  3. Steenhuisen labels Rise Mzansi ‘opposition to the opposition’ as WC turf war ... Politics
  4. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  5. Big guns fork out millions for armoured vehicles News

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial