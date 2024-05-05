News

It’s a whole new ball game for Africa

Global Citizen gathering in New York hears about efforts to use sport in uplifting the continent’s youth

05 May 2024 - 00:00 By JEN SU

Youth and sport are two of the pillars of Africa’s future, says South African communications strategist Nomathamsanqa “Thami” Nkadimeng, who led a discussion with NFL legend Osi Umenyiora and Tanzanian entrepreneur Lydia Charles Moyo at a Global Citizen gathering in New York City this week. ..

