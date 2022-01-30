Confusion over SA double-speak on Israel
SA mantains fully fledged embassy in Israel despite having recalled ambassador
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Despite a government decision three years ago to downgrade SA’s embassy in Israel, government insiders say the mission operates much like a fully fledged embassy.
Confusion reigned this week over SA’s position on Israel after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted a letter of credence for the new Israeli ambassador to SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.