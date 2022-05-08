Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest

Babalo Madikizela's endorsement of Ramaphosa's second term is seen as an attempt to deceive opponents

The ghost of disgraced health minister Zweli Mkhize loomed large as his backers showed their hand at the chaotic start of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference yesterday, where Babalo Madikizela was set to challenge Oscar Mabuyane for the position of provincial chair...