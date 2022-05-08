Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest
Babalo Madikizela's endorsement of Ramaphosa's second term is seen as an attempt to deceive opponents
08 May 2022 - 00:01
The ghost of disgraced health minister Zweli Mkhize loomed large as his backers showed their hand at the chaotic start of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference yesterday, where Babalo Madikizela was set to challenge Oscar Mabuyane for the position of provincial chair...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.