Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’
Yengeni says Zondo took sides in the ANC factional battle by saying his latest state capture report that Ramaphosa's election saved SA from further damage
15 May 2022 - 00:01
ANC heavyweight Tony Yengeni has launched a virulent attack on chief justice Raymond Zondo, accusing him of openly backing President Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to the ANC elective conference in December. ..
