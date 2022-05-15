A ray of light in the dark clouds over media freedom
The high court ruling that Steinhoff must hand over the report into its internal shenanigans is a welcome victory for the media, which even in SA faces hostility and intimidation
15 May 2022 - 00:00
This week's high court ruling that the global retailer Steinhoff must hand over the 7,000-page forensic report into its accounting irregularities is a major victory for both corporate accountability and media freedom in SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.