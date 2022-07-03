Ceppwawu provident fund trustees nailed for bribes cover-up bid
Trio faked deaths of relatives in plot to topple administrator in favour of another
03 July 2022 - 00:00
The Johannesburg high court has nailed three trustees of a trade union pension fund for faking “deaths of relatives” to try to cover up bribes paid to them. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.