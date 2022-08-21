ANC’s integrity commission clears Pemmy Majodina after son’s PPE scandal
21 August 2022 - 00:00
The ANC’s integrity commission has cleared the party’s chief whip Pemmy Majodina of wrongdoing after her son was involved in a personal protective equipment (PPE) deal to supply thermometers to ANC constituency offices in January last year...
