Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa
Former PIC chair says the president lacks courage
02 October 2022 - 00:04 By Thabiso Mochiko
Businessman and former chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Reuel Khoza has launched a stinging attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, describing him as “lacking courage”. ..
Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa
Former PIC chair says the president lacks courage
Businessman and former chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Reuel Khoza has launched a stinging attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, describing him as “lacking courage”. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos