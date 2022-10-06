Correction and apology: Lumko Mtimde
06 October 2022 - 16:41 By SUNDAY TIMES
In “Controversially sacked Phathiswa Magopeni could make SABC return” (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/politics/2022-09-11-controversially-sacked-phathiswa-magopeni-could-make-sabc-return/), published on September 11, the Sunday Times described candidate SABC board member Lumko Mtimde as an “ANC loyalist” who “had a stint on the SABC board under former chair Ben Ngubane, during which the SABC incurred huge financial losses and faced serious governance and management issues”...
Correction and apology: Lumko Mtimde
