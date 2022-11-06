Blinkered MPs have failed to fix electoral problem, says Motlanthe
Former president says parliament did no more than the minimum in amending the Electoral Act and showed no appetite to create accountability
06 November 2022 - 00:01
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says the current version of the Electoral Amendment Bill may not pass muster with the Constitutional Court because it does not satisfy the requirement that MPs should be accountable to the electorate. ..
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says the current version of the Electoral Amendment Bill may not pass muster with the Constitutional Court because it does not satisfy the requirement that MPs should be accountable to the electorate.
