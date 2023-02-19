Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war
Top cop axed from protection duties as row over Ramaphosa’s safety spirals
19 February 2023 - 00:05 By Thanduxolo Jika and Amanda Khoza
A turf war between top cops responsible for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection has led to the removal of Presidential and Security Services (PSS) head Lt-Gen Samson Shitlabane, the man in charge of police security for the president, cabinet and VIPs...
Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war
Top cop axed from protection duties as row over Ramaphosa’s safety spirals
A turf war between top cops responsible for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection has led to the removal of Presidential and Security Services (PSS) head Lt-Gen Samson Shitlabane, the man in charge of police security for the president, cabinet and VIPs...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos