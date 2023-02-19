Politics

Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war

Top cop axed from protection duties as row over Ramaphosa’s safety spirals

19 February 2023 - 00:05 By Thanduxolo Jika and Amanda Khoza

A turf war between top cops responsible for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection has led to the removal of Presidential and Security Services (PSS) head Lt-Gen Samson Shitlabane, the man in charge of police security for the president, cabinet and VIPs...

