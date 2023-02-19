News

Tears and hymns: The day AKA was laid to rest

Daughter Kairo stands with her grandparents in Westpark Cemetery to bid farewell to her dad

19 February 2023 - 00:04

Rapper Kiernan Forbes's daughter Kairo stood motionless in front of her father’s grave yesterday, as her weeping grandfather Tony Forbes held her hand tightly. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Friends, family and fans of AKA gather to remember the star TshisaLIVE
  2. RECORDED | Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ memorial service TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | President denies AKA a state funeral, says Gauteng premier, Panyaza ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  3. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  4. Tears and hymns: The day AKA was laid to rest News
  5. King Misuzulu skips official engagements after family scandal exposed News

Latest Videos

'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial