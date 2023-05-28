Politics

Parliament determined to press ahead with changing spy laws

Parliamentary committee says it has waited too long for the executive to submit intelligence laws amendment bill to the legislature

28 May 2023 - 00:00
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Parliament’s intelligence oversight committee is fed up with cabinet delays in submitting the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (Gilab) to parliament and plans to use its powers to begin work on the legislation. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  2. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News
  3. Parents blame toddler's death on City Power outage News
  4. Swimsuit row erupts over school rule for trans boys News
  5. ‘Cops bickered instead of finding my kidnapped son’ News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...