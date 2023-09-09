Politics

More weapons won't save the world from climate change: Ramaphosa tells G21

SA President calls for financial assistance as AU joins G20

09 September 2023 - 10:59
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

Industrialised countries need to prioritise development over destruction if the world wishes to mitigate the negative effects of climate change, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday...

