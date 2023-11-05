Politics

WATCH | ANC flush with cash again, says Gwen Ramokgopa

Gwen Ramokgopa told the Sunday Times her party had turned a corner and was now able to pay its staff, service its debt, and get new revenue streams flowing

05 November 2023 - 00:00

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has spoken of how she’s been able to turn the ruling party’s finances around — by trimming its salary bill and raising more funds from the party's donors and public representatives...

