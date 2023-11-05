WATCH | ANC flush with cash again, says Gwen Ramokgopa
Gwen Ramokgopa told the Sunday Times her party had turned a corner and was now able to pay its staff, service its debt, and get new revenue streams flowing
05 November 2023 - 00:00
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has spoken of how she’s been able to turn the ruling party’s finances around — by trimming its salary bill and raising more funds from the party's donors and public representatives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.