Renewed efforts to remove South Africa from Agoa
Republican congressman James E Risch criticised US administration for not penalising South Africa by changing the venue for the Agoa summit
05 November 2023 - 00:03
South Africa's hopes for renewing a lucrative trade deal with the US are facing fresh headwinds from conservative legislators in Washington DC, with one congressman raising Pretoria's relations with Hamas in the Israel-Palestine conflict as a new obstacle to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.