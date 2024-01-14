US says it respects SA’s decision to take Israel to court
The two have an ‘open and candid’ dialogue on global issues, also when they differ, says US mission
14 January 2024 - 00:00
The US mission in South Africa says Washington respects Pretoria’s decision to take the Israeli government to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on charges of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.