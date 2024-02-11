Politics

Graft claims haunt Mashatile

ANC Veterans League says deputy president — and all accused leaders — must appear before integrity commission

11 February 2024 - 00:00

The ANC Veterans League wants all senior ANC leaders, including deputy president Paul Mashatile, who are facing corruption, ‘misdeeds’ and allegations of wrongdoing, to appear before the integrity  commission...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Giant preloved spare part arrives to boost Medupi News
  2. Sex, drugs and poison: inside Thabo Bester’s prison headquarters News
  3. R30bn coal mine will turn Newcastle into a dust bowl, say residents News
  4. Sars investigator accused of misconduct in R116m Mol Pro fraud case News
  5. Sygnia BEE row heads to Constitutional Court News

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash