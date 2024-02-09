Business

Sasol expects fall in half-year profits

Petrochemical producer says profits could fall 28% to 42% for the six months ended December 31

09 February 2024 - 10:00 By Tannur Anders
Sasol's synfuels plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Petrochemical company Sasol on Friday said it is expecting as much as a 42% decline in half-year profits on the back of a volatile macroeconomic environment, weak oil and petrochemical prices, unstable product demand and inflation pressures.

The company warned shareholders that its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, is expected to be between R17.90 and R22.22 for the six months ended December 31, down from R30.90 posted a year earlier.

The decline would represent a fall in half-year profits of between 28%-42%.

“Despite some operational improvements in South Africa, persistent underperformance of the state-owned enterprises involved in Sasol's value chain and the weaker global growth outlook continue to impact Sasol's business performance,” the company said in a trading statement.

The company will release its results for the period on February 26.

Business Times

