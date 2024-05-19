Ten days and counting as political parties enter final lap of campaigning
Many leaders will hold rallies in different provinces concluding their campaign to voters
19 May 2024 - 00:00
As South Africans living abroad cast their votes this week, political parties embarked on a final push for the ears, eyes and social media space of potential voters ahead of the May 29 poll. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.