How a Battle of the Sexes won love & spawned a Hollywood film

King and Kramer continued to lock horns. Three years later, she threatened to call off the Battle of the Sexes game if Kramer was allowed to be a commentator, saying that he was biased against women. The TV network removed him.

For King, there was a lot more than a sporting victory at stake when she faced Riggs across the net. "I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn't win," she said at the time. "It would ruin the women's tour and affect all women's self esteem."

Kloss, who followed the match on radio in South Africa, says: "It was as much about the message as the money. It was about tennis as a global sport in which men and women are equally important. People all over the world were watching; it was such an opportunity for Billie and Bobby to be able to send that message."

Love story

The match continues to resonate. "I'm not sure anything can top Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs," Venus Williams said in 2015 when someone suggested that the Williams sisters' US Open showdown was just as exciting.

Williams, also mentored by King (both are UN global gender-equality ambassadors), took the baton and helped convince the organisers of Wimbledon and the French Open to award the same prize money to male and female winners.

Battle of the Sexes is not only about equal rights for men and women. It is also a love story that reveals the extreme prejudice of the times. While winning Grand Slams and campaigning for gender parity, the staunchly private King was in a conflicted relationship with hairdresser Marilyn Barnett, who accompanied the women's team on tour. The need for secrecy became painfully obvious when Barnett sued King for palimony in 1981. The publicity generated by the lawsuit forced King to publicly admit to the affair, which cost her most of her sponsorship.