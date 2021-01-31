Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Murderous Matola raid only made our resolve stronger

31 January 2021 - 00:00 By MBULELO MUSI

It is hard to believe that it is now 40 years since 14 people were butchered brutally in three residences around Matola, a small suburb on the outskirts of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. For me, as one of the fortunate survivors of that dastardly and callous act conducted by the racist apartheid security forces, it feels like just yesterday.

It is still crystal clear and vivid in my mind. The wound is still as fresh and deep, and the pain endures. It was January 30 1981, just after midnight. We were all asleep at three different residences. Ours was house no 877, Rua de Ngungunyana. The silence of the night was broken by the thundering sounds of rifle fire and rocket launchers...

