Opinion

E-toll ‘solution’ just defers the pain till later

14 April 2024 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

On Friday, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and government officials converged near an e-toll gantry to celebrate the end of a scheme South African motorists rejected wholeheartedly...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ‘Liberated’ Zuma stokes a tribalist fire that threatens to ... Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Misguided DA is selling Zibi to the world Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Hogarth
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | IEC neutrality and integrity must be beyond doubt Opinion
  5. CARTOON | Zuma, MK Party triumph as IEC loses bid to bar former president from ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial