Scientists and citizens combine forces to battle deadly beetle
The tiny polyphagous shot hole borer beetle poses a massive climate threat to SA if not controlled, and could kill up to 65 million trees in the cities’ urban forests, writes Claire Keeton
21 April 2024 - 00:00
Scars on the bark of an oak tree tilting over the Liesbeek River, near a historic water mill in Cape Town, mark it as infected by a tiny, invasive beetle and its deadly fungus. Brittle leaves and stained patches on the trunks of nearby London planes are similar signs of infestation. ..
