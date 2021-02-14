Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

How we were saved by a 'neoliberal concoction'

14 February 2021 - 00:00 By PATRICK BULGER

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte offered her own, presumably inadvertent, state of the nation assessment this week. And if she is to be taken at her word, we may be in a lot more trouble than we thought.

As the ANC's reputation reels from damning testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, suggesting a culture of slavish and self-serving conformity in the way the party conducts its constitutional duties, Duarte seized the chance to look back whimsically, in a piece in Daily Maverick, on "the concept of democratic centralism taught to us by some of the great commissars of our time"...

