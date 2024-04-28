Opinion

These elections offer us an opportunity to learn from our mistakes and chart a new course

Those in charge of our fate and largely responsible for landing us into this ditch want us to believe we've never had it so good, writes Barney Mthombothi

28 April 2024 - 00:02

Chances are we all remember what we were doing on April 27 1994 as if it were yesterday. It's a day etched in our collective memory if not our DNA. Americans often say they can clearly recall where they were or what they were doing when President John Kennedy was assassinated. We probably can recall on which side of the bed we woke up on that election day; the clothes we wore; the breakfast we had. And that exhilarating stroll to the polls, joining thousands of other first-time voters to make that all-important and groundbreaking cross. The thrill of casting that first vote was exhilarating...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mbeki says vote ANC, but ask what went wrong in last few years Politics
  2. LISTEN | Let's get criminals out of the ANC: Mbeki has not buried the hatchet Politics
  3. MK Party will save black people and bring them real freedom: Jacob Zuma Politics

Most read

  1. MK: the party as BS kraal Hogarth
  2. PETER BRUCE | Cynical VW smelt the gas, and said ‘no thanks’ Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Thulani Mngomezulu Hogarth
  4. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Hogarth
  5. EDITORIAL | E-toll ‘solution’ just defers the pain till later Opinion

Latest Videos

Dam collapses in western Kenya, killing at least 45
‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...