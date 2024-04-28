These elections offer us an opportunity to learn from our mistakes and chart a new course

Those in charge of our fate and largely responsible for landing us into this ditch want us to believe we've never had it so good, writes Barney Mthombothi

Chances are we all remember what we were doing on April 27 1994 as if it were yesterday. It's a day etched in our collective memory if not our DNA. Americans often say they can clearly recall where they were or what they were doing when President John Kennedy was assassinated. We probably can recall on which side of the bed we woke up on that election day; the clothes we wore; the breakfast we had. And that exhilarating stroll to the polls, joining thousands of other first-time voters to make that all-important and groundbreaking cross. The thrill of casting that first vote was exhilarating...