Opinion

Don't let Easter sweep SA into deadly third wave

After a year of co-existing with Covid-19 and being in various levels of lockdown aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus and saving lives, the memory of spending Easter 2020 in a hard lockdown may still be fresh. When we mark 365 days of being in lockdown on March 26 2021, Easter 2021 will be just a few days away.



This holiday means different things to different people. It is one of the most significant religious holidays on the Christian calendar. In SA, among other religious commemorations of the resurrection of Christ, thousands of pilgrims have - until the pandemic - made their way to Moria, holy site of the Zion Christian Church. This is also the time of a significant Jewish festival, Passover, and coincides with some Hindu religious practices. For others, this holiday is an opportunity to recoup after the beginning of a new year. However you look at it, this time of year is about family and community...