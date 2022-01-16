Get children back in school full time or we will create a lost generation
The science has changed but the rules haven't, denying learners the right to education
16 January 2022 - 00:02
This open letter to the ministers of basic education, health, and co-operative governance and traditional affairs is co-written by members of Equal Education, Equal Education Law Centre, The Learning Trust, Legal Resources Centre, NASCEE and academics.
Dear ministers Angie Motshekga, Joe Phaahla and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,..
