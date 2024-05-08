FORTUNE MGWILI-SIBANDA | Uniting for integrity: fighting misinformation during elections is a collective effort

TikTok understands that protecting integrity of the electoral process extends beyond mere compliance — it requires proactive and comprehensive action. The entertainment platform's commitment to safeguarding democracy is demonstrated through a multifaceted approach as the country gears up for the 2024 elections, including partnering with civil society organisations and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to provide its community with access to trustworthy and relevant information.

In addition to internal efforts, TikTok is dedicated to mobilising its vibrant community to actively participate in safeguarding election integrity. Its users are vital stakeholders in the fight against misinformation and manipulation. Through features like reporting misleading content and engaging in educational campaigns, the TikTok community are encouraged to be part of the solution, serving as front-line defenders of democratic values.

TikTok recognises the media's significant role in shaping public opinion and influencing electoral outcomes. It promotes accurate reporting and combats the spread of harmful misinformation and disinformation by partnering with reputable news outlets and supporting journalism training and fact-checking initiatives, fostering a more informed electorate.

With a dedicated team overseeing TikTok's security throughout the SA elections, the entertainment platform stands firm against hate speech and divisive ideologies, prohibiting violent or hateful content. While TikTok may not be synonymous with breaking news, it fosters open discussions, while combating harmful misinformation on topics ranging from civic processes to public health, ensuring the removal of harmful misinformation, regardless of intent.

Proactive measures against misinformation

TikTok's defence against harmful misinformation includes an extensive team of more than 40,000 trust and safety professionals who enforce stringent content policies. By actively removing 99% of election-related misinformation before it reaches users, it demonstrates its commitment to proactive moderation. This effort is complemented by the expertise of specialists who tirelessly identify and counter covert influence operations.

Global and local partnerships for a scalable impact

TikTok works hard to maintain a safe, authentic space where people can discover content that is original and engage with people who are authentic. It encourages authentic expression by protecting its community from harmful misinformation, partnering with experts and updating its global fact-checking programme to respond to evolving misinformation trends, and empowering its community with authoritative information.

The entertainment platform's efforts are not limited to global initiatives; as SA gears up for its seventh democratic election, TikTok has launched targeted local collaborations. It has joined forces with leading fact-checking organisation Code for Africa to enhance content accuracy across diverse languages in Mzansi.

A no-tolerance stance on political advertising

Upholding its promise to maintain a non-partisan platform, TikTok's policies exclude paid political ads and fundraising by politicians and political parties. This stance ensures that the voices heard on TikTok are genuine and not amplified by financial incentives.

Empowering users with reliable information

In partnership with the IEC and leading civil society organisations, TikTok's in-app Election Centre represents a pivotal step towards safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. This centre provides access to dependable voting information, helping users navigate the complexities of elections confidently.

To further strengthen its mission and help users spot fake news, TikTok has joined forces with Africa Check for a media literacy campaign in the lead-up to and during the national elections. Notably, this collaboration introduces a groundbreaking first for the platform, including SA sign language. This innovative initiative aims to combat harmful misinformation and promote critical thinking among users.

Local creators have contributed educational content in English, Afrikaans, isiZulu, isiXhosa and sign language, accompanied by English subtitles, ensuring accessibility and engagement across diverse communities. These resources will equip community members with the skills they need to become more savvy digital citizens, empowering them to engage meaningfully in the democratic process, while promoting creativity, safety and civility.