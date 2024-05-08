FORTUNE MGWILI-SIBANDA | Uniting for integrity: fighting misinformation during elections is a collective effort
TikTok takes proactive measures to curb harmful misinformation and empowers its community to be front-line defenders of democratic values
In the face of formidable threats like misinformation, covert influence operations and the proliferation of AI-generated content, safeguarding the integrity of SA's elections demands a collective effort that transcends borders and platforms.
The TikTok community emerges as a pivotal player, actively identifying and reporting misleading or harmful content to defend democratic processes. Empowering this community to be vigilant not only strengthens our democratic systems, but also fosters a shared responsibility to preserve election integrity.
TikTok understands that protecting integrity of the electoral process extends beyond mere compliance — it requires proactive and comprehensive action. The entertainment platform's commitment to safeguarding democracy is demonstrated through a multifaceted approach as the country gears up for the 2024 elections, including partnering with civil society organisations and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to provide its community with access to trustworthy and relevant information.
In addition to internal efforts, TikTok is dedicated to mobilising its vibrant community to actively participate in safeguarding election integrity. Its users are vital stakeholders in the fight against misinformation and manipulation. Through features like reporting misleading content and engaging in educational campaigns, the TikTok community are encouraged to be part of the solution, serving as front-line defenders of democratic values.
TikTok recognises the media's significant role in shaping public opinion and influencing electoral outcomes. It promotes accurate reporting and combats the spread of harmful misinformation and disinformation by partnering with reputable news outlets and supporting journalism training and fact-checking initiatives, fostering a more informed electorate.
With a dedicated team overseeing TikTok's security throughout the SA elections, the entertainment platform stands firm against hate speech and divisive ideologies, prohibiting violent or hateful content. While TikTok may not be synonymous with breaking news, it fosters open discussions, while combating harmful misinformation on topics ranging from civic processes to public health, ensuring the removal of harmful misinformation, regardless of intent.
Proactive measures against misinformation
TikTok's defence against harmful misinformation includes an extensive team of more than 40,000 trust and safety professionals who enforce stringent content policies. By actively removing 99% of election-related misinformation before it reaches users, it demonstrates its commitment to proactive moderation. This effort is complemented by the expertise of specialists who tirelessly identify and counter covert influence operations.
Global and local partnerships for a scalable impact
TikTok works hard to maintain a safe, authentic space where people can discover content that is original and engage with people who are authentic. It encourages authentic expression by protecting its community from harmful misinformation, partnering with experts and updating its global fact-checking programme to respond to evolving misinformation trends, and empowering its community with authoritative information.
The entertainment platform's efforts are not limited to global initiatives; as SA gears up for its seventh democratic election, TikTok has launched targeted local collaborations. It has joined forces with leading fact-checking organisation Code for Africa to enhance content accuracy across diverse languages in Mzansi.
A no-tolerance stance on political advertising
Upholding its promise to maintain a non-partisan platform, TikTok's policies exclude paid political ads and fundraising by politicians and political parties. This stance ensures that the voices heard on TikTok are genuine and not amplified by financial incentives.
Empowering users with reliable information
In partnership with the IEC and leading civil society organisations, TikTok's in-app Election Centre represents a pivotal step towards safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. This centre provides access to dependable voting information, helping users navigate the complexities of elections confidently.
To further strengthen its mission and help users spot fake news, TikTok has joined forces with Africa Check for a media literacy campaign in the lead-up to and during the national elections. Notably, this collaboration introduces a groundbreaking first for the platform, including SA sign language. This innovative initiative aims to combat harmful misinformation and promote critical thinking among users.
Local creators have contributed educational content in English, Afrikaans, isiZulu, isiXhosa and sign language, accompanied by English subtitles, ensuring accessibility and engagement across diverse communities. These resources will equip community members with the skills they need to become more savvy digital citizens, empowering them to engage meaningfully in the democratic process, while promoting creativity, safety and civility.
TikTok's commitment to transparency is further reinforced by the mandatory labelling of AI-generated content, enabling users to discern between human and artificial creations easily.
Innovative features for enhanced user engagement
Creators are essential for TikTok's safety and enjoyment. The entertainment platform is improving transparency by updating its community guidelines in May; clarifying policies like hate speech and health misinformation. It'll also provide more detail on moderating features like Search, LIVE and the For You feed. Additionally, it's refining its For You eligibility standards to enhance safety, including temporarily restricting accounts that repeatedly breach guidelines. (Creators will receive notifications and can appeal these restrictions.)
Recognising the unique influence of creators on its platform, TikTok introduced the “Account status” feature available in the Safety Centre in-app, enabling creators to ensure their content aligns with its community standards. This tool is part of a broader strategy to foster a responsible creator community that values authenticity and accountability.
Setting a precedent for the digital age
The journey to protect election integrity is continuous and evolving. By setting rigorous standards and fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency and accountability, TikTok aims to lead by example. It is committed to defending its community against harmful misinformation and pioneering industry-wide efforts to protect the very foundations of democracy.
TikTok is dedicated to promoting peace, exemplified by its #TikTok4Peace initiative. With a focus on SA, especially during this crucial time, it strives to spread the message of peace.
As a key component of this effort, TikTok will unveil a LIVE series in collaboration with an esteemed partner, and diverse creators and stakeholders. The LIVE discussions will take place at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on May 8 and 9.
As TikTok navigates this complex digital terrain, it is clear that the responsibility to combat harmful misinformation is collective. We all have a role to play to foster online civility.
This article was sponsored by TikTok.