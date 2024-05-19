Riding the ghost train to power?
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Hogarth knows that in an attempt to interest the young in voting in the upcoming elections some opposition parties have been promoting a catchy “2024 is our 1994” slogan. But he didn’t think any of the parties would take this literally by seeking to take the voter back to the olden days. Old Hog was busy in his garden, with SABC on the radio, when he heard what he thought was a familiar voice urging the electorate to vote for his party. But the voice sounded like that of a veteran politician who departed the world of the living many moons ago, long before the election date was even announced...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.