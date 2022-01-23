Sisulu signs up for a magical mystery tour promising the presidency

Ramaphosa must fire Sisulu and demonstrate to the rest of the ANC that being a victim may have worked for the Nkandla crooner but will not work for everyone





When your move, as a supposed strategist, is plain, predictable and can easily be countered, then you’re no strategist. And sadly, such is our politics today. We must all be bored out of our bones...