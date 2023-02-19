The sad mutation of a former master negotiator
Once the nation’s embodiment of hope, today Ramaphosa’s attempts to give us hope induce consternation and distress
19 February 2023 - 00:02
Once the nation’s most eloquent, lucid and self-assured political communicator, trudging, alongside those with raised fists yearning for freedom, then with a motley crew anxious about loss of power, Cyril Ramaphosa was the early 1990s man of the moment...
The sad mutation of a former master negotiator
Once the nation’s embodiment of hope, today Ramaphosa’s attempts to give us hope induce consternation and distress
Once the nation’s most eloquent, lucid and self-assured political communicator, trudging, alongside those with raised fists yearning for freedom, then with a motley crew anxious about loss of power, Cyril Ramaphosa was the early 1990s man of the moment...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos