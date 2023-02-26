A tribute to Peter Jones, Steve Biko’s friend and comrade
Peter Jones was so much more than 'the last man to see Biko alive'. He was as outstanding a leader as Biko himself
26 February 2023 - 00:00 By XOLELA MANGCU
South Africa’s ambassador to Ivory Coast, Zolani Mtshotshisa, once shared a little vignette with me about Peter Jones that he had heard from Mzwandile Mbilini, one of those little-known foot soldiers of the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM). Bra Zwai, as we called him in our Eastern Cape township, Ginsberg, summed up his days with Steve Biko and Jones thus: “I had Jones on my left and Biko on my right and we had the country on our shoulders.” ..
