Black Consciousness would have given us ethical leadership

What if those principled, creative thinkers had been able to shape our country's character, rather than the thugs in suits who limit our moral imagination?

I miss the era of Black Consciousness.



I miss the towering political, moral and intellectual presence of Steve Biko and Barney Pityana; the political lessons I received at the feet of Muntu Myeza, Saths Cooper, Strini Moodley and Peter Jones; the black feminism of Mamphela Ramphele, Thenjiwe Mtintso, Nohle Mohapi, Phumla Jobodwana and Thoko Mpumlwana (nee Mbanjwa); the charisma and camaraderie of Khehla Mthembu, Kabelo Lengane and Sesi Lengane; the quiet fortitude of Zithulele Cindi and Lybon Mabasa and Pandelani Nefolovhodwe. The risk of pointing out names is that you inevitably leave some out...