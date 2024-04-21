Kigali and Pretoria, a tale of two cities
Thirty years after its dreadful genocide, Rwanda is thriving, while South Africa is regressing, writes Thabo Mokone
21 April 2024 - 00:00
On Sunday April 7, I get into a minibus to join a group of media colleagues from across the continent. We are en-route to the BK Arena in Rwanda’s splendid, clean city of Kigali, also called the city of a thousand hills by those who love it for its tropicality and topography. It is a significant day in the history of Rwanda because it was exactly 30 years ago that a Hutu militia, during a civil war, went on the rampage, killing and raping members of the minority Tutsi tribe...
