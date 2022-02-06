Incidentally...

Nicegate? It's not nice for women

It’s nice to be thought of as nice, but this is still blatant sexism.

Some scandals don’t ever go away. Watergate is the most famous example. In 1972, Republican Party stooges broke into the Watergate Hotel and Office Building in Washington DC and stole documents from the Democratic National Committee in a bid to bolster Richard Nixon’s re-election campaign, but their bungled attempt at chicanery instead brought him tumbling down.



Post-Watergate, every mishap, catastrophe, calamity and faux pas has had “gate” tacked onto its rear end, including the Washington DC antics of Neanderthals in January 2021, dubbed “Capitolgate”...